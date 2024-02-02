VCHS Appoints Head Football Coach

Vandebilt Catholic is pleased to announce the appointment of its new head football coach. Mr. Brian Wallace has been chosen to lead the Vandebilt Catholic football program and will be joining us this month. He will also work closely with Mrs. Kayla Vicknair, as the Assistant Athletic Director.

Wallace comes to Vandebilt Catholic with 16 years of coaching experience in the NCAA FBS, FCS, and Division III coaching ranks, the most recent being Nicholls State University. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Louisiana College, where he was a Linebacker Coach. He then attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and was a Defensive Graduate Assistant. During that time, the Cajuns won the 2021 New Orleans Bowl Championship and achieved the best record in school history (9-4). In 2012 he returned to Louisiana College as a Co-Defensive Coordinator, Linebacker Coach, and Recruiting Coordinator. There, he developed seven All-Conference linebackers and in 2013 the team’s defense finished 10th in the nation in sacks with 34. In 2015, Wallace took the role of Director of Football Operations at Nicholls State University, where for the next nine years he held many positions including Community Service Liaison, Director of On-Campus Recruiting, and Special Teams Coordinator since 2019. He also worked with Outside Linebackers, Safeties/Nickels and the Defensive Line. During his time at Nicholls, the team earned three Southland Conference Championships (2018, 2019, 2023) and had 4 NCAA FCS Playoff appearances (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023). Wallace has played a significant role in developing winning cultures at Nicholls State University, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Louisiana College. He has developed numerous All-Conference and All-American players over the years.

Wallace and his wife and VCHS alumna, Allison Rieve Wallace ’04 have a son, Beau (6) and a daughter, Blake (4). He and his family are parishioners of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and also attend Mass regularly at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Brian Wallace is the eighteenth head football coach in the history of Vandebilt Catholic based on his character, ability, aptitude, interview performance, and philosophy. The selection committee feels confident that he will not only exemplify positive leadership but will also promote spiritual formation, which coincides with the mission of Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Mrs. Kayla Vicknair, VCHS Athletic Director stated, “We are excited to welcome a person of Coach Wallace’s caliber to the Vandebilt Catholic family. Not only is Coach Wallace a proven winner as a coach and leader, but his commitment to his faith and family make him a perfect fit for our school. He will be an incredible role model for our students.”

Ginny Medina-Hamilton, VCHS Principal added, “Coach Wallace is aligned with our mission and dedicated to a ‘holistic education rooted in religious values.’ I look forward to working with him in showing our students the love of God through teamwork and a disciplined work ethic.”

Vandebilt Catholic High School congratulates Brian Wallace for his new role at Vandebilt Catholic and his commitment to Catholic education within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.