VCHS Appoints Two New Coaches for the 22-23 School Year

Vandebilt Catholic is pleased to announce the appointment of two new coaches who will join the faculty for the 22-23 school year. Tyler Howsen has been named the Head Boys Basketball Coach and Brenton Cates, named Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Tyler Howsen has a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Sport Science with a minor in History from Texas Tech and a master’s degree in Kinesiology from LSU. His coaching career dates back to 2011 where he began as a volunteer CECP coach at Foley High School in AL. From 2012-2014, while earning his master’s degree, as a graduate assistant, he worked with college-level assistant coaches with on-campus recruiting, preparing scouting reports, player development, and assisting with drills in practices. After obtaining his master’s degree, he went on to hold basketball coaching titles at Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge, and St. John Plaquemine. He also was the Head Boys Golf Coach at both schools and was the Athletic Director at St. John Plaquemine. In the classroom, Howsen has taught many subjects including U.S. History, World History, Civics, Psychology, Sports Medicine, and Study Skills. In 2018, he took his most recent Head Boys Basketball coaching title at West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville, where he also taught in the SPED department. Howsen won the Neighbor’s Way Award at St. John in 2018 and has also worked camps at LSU, Louisiana Tech, Northwestern State, Snow Valley (Iowa), South Plains Jr. College (Texas) and Team Camp USA in Tallahassee, FL.

Howsen stated: “After meeting with the administration at Vandebilt Catholic, I left knowing that I would have a lot of support and a group of hard working, tough kids. I am extremely excited to get started. We will take a detailed approach; be mentally tough and unselfish in everything we do. We will be a program that plays extremely hard on the defensive end and that moves the ball and plays together on the offensive end.”

Brenton Cates has a bachelor’s degree in University Studies with focus on Exercise and Sports Science from Brigham Young University Hawaii. He is also certified in Physical Education EC-12. His coaching career dates back to July 2012 where he began as a Strength and Wide Receiver Coach at Kahuku High School in Laie, HI. He then spent some time oversees as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Fijian Rugby Union in Suva, Fiji. In 2016 he returned to the states and served as a Strength Coach, as well as Co-Offensive Coordinator at Euless Junior High School in Euless, TX. He also served as Strength and Conditioning coach at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, LA, before starting Cates Sports Performance in 2018. There, he ran his own strength and speed training clinics with focus on power, strength, and stability growth, as well as a track and field club. His most recent coaching experience is at Tennyson Middle School in Waco, TX, where he served as PE teacher, Strength and Conditioning Performance Coach, DB/RB/WR Coach, and Track and Field Coach. Cates is also a former collegiate football and track and field athlete. At the middle and high school level, he has worked with a variety of student-athletes including running backs, wide receivers, defensive backs, safeties, and special teams in football, as well as sprinters, jumpers, and throwers in track and field.

Cates stated: “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity entrusted in me to help build our student athletes to reach their fullest potential! My philosophy is simple… speed is the king of all sports!”

Kayla Vicknair, Athletic Director stated: “Both Coach Howsen and Coach Cates have qualities that are consistent with the values we strive to instill in our student athletes here at Vandebilt Catholic. We are blessed to have them join our team and lead our students both on and off the playing fields.”

Vandebilt Catholic High School congratulates Tyler Howsen and Brenton Cates for their commitment to continuing the tradition of excellence at Vandebilt Catholic.