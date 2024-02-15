VCHS Cheer Team places Third in Game Day Performance at the National Cheerleading Championships

Congratulations to the Vandebilt Catholic High School Cheer Team, who recently placed Third in the Super Varsity Game Day Performance category of the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando this past weekend!

“The girls were really excited to improve from their semi-finals performance– we had worked on some changes the morning of the finals and they implemented everything so well. It was their best performance of the year,” said Head Coach Kayla Vicnair. “Third place at a National Championship is a huge, huge accomplishment and the girls feel very good about it. I’m really proud of them– the program continues to improve and do well, and I think it shows the dedication of the team.”

The National High School Cheerleading Championships took place from February 9-12, 2024 in Orlando Florida. Learn more about them here.

For more information, please visit the Vandebilt Catholic High School Facebook page. Congratulations to the Terriers for this achievement!