VCHS senior Ben Ragas wins 1st Place the USA Powerlifting High School National Championship

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Ben Ragas, who was recently named 100 KG Male Equipped Champion at the USA Powerlifting High School National Championship in Baton Rouge!

Ben finished Nationals with a 567.7 lbs Squat, a 308.7 lbs Bench, and a 584.2 lbs Deadlift, with a Total Score of 1460.6 lbs. Results are converted from KG to lbs.

“I am feeling great after placing 1st– it feels so good for all that hard work to finally pay off and show everyone what I can do,” said Ben. “I had some challenging moments this year in deadlift, but I overcame them and ended up coming out on top. It was an incredible moment and I couldn’t believe it.”

The 3-year powerlifting veteran is adding the title of National Champion to a slew of other accomplishments, including Bayou Region Champion and State Powerlifting 3rd Place Winner (Junior year), and Bayou Region 3rd Place Winner and State Champion (Senior year). Ben also currently holds the State Record for Deadlift at 585 lbs, and is now the High School National Champion. Ben’s personal bests are a 570 lbs Squat, a 310 lbs Bench, and a 585 lbs Deadlift.

Congratulations to Ben Ragas!