VCHS senior Benjamin Ragas signs football letter of intent for Milsaps College

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Benjamin Ragas, who recently signed a letter of intent to play football for Milsaps College beginning Fall of 2024.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Ben. He is the hardest worker on the field–there everyday, excited, and ready to try his best,” said VCHS Football Coach Thibodaux. “We are so excited for him to continue his academic and athletic career at Milsaps College.”

“I’m feeling really excited about today. It’s a great opportunity,” said Ben. “I can’t wait to do what I love for four more years.” Ben will pursue a degree in Biology at Milsaps College.

Congratulations to Benjamin Ragas for this accomplishment!