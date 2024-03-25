VCHS senior named LHSAA State Powerlifting Champion in 220 weight class

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Ben Ragas, who was recently named LHSAA State Powerlifting Champion in the 220’s weight class this weekend!

Ben finished with a total lift of 1450 lbs, and a state record of 585 lbs for Deadlift.

Not only was Ben named State Champion, but freshman Gray Melancon placed 3rd in the 114’s category with a total of 735 lbs.

“Ben has excelled at this sport for a long time, and his work ethic makes him not only a champion, but a leader,” said VCHS Head Powerlifting Coach Mark Melancon. “All the other members of our team really look up to him and he has been such an integral part of this progress. He has gone above and beyond in everything he does, including academic grades, showing up for practice, putting in the time, effort, work, and more. That example is what drives our team members to be great.”

Congratulations to Ben Ragas, Gray Melancon, and the rest of the Terriers for this achievement!