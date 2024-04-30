VCHS senior signs letter of intent to Cheer for University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Claire Ramirez, who signed a letter of intent today to cheer for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette!

“We are so excited to be here today to celebrate Claire,” began Kayla Vicknair, VCHS Athletic Director and Cheer Coach. “As everyone knows, Claire’s love of cheerleading runs real deep– so it is very exciting to watch her take her career to the next level. As a cheerleader for Vandebilt for the past 5 years, from the moment she stepped on our team she had a lot of talent and always shared it with her teammates. She never shied away from challenges, and I know she will take that to the ULL team.”

“I want to thank my family, my friends, and all 35 of my teammates for coming out to support me today,” said Claire. “Thank you all so much for helping me through my journey to make it to this point.”

Congratulations Claire!