VCHS senior signs letter of intent to play softball for Holmes Community College

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Mallory Thibodaux, who signed a letter of intent today to play softball for Holmes Community College beginning Fall of 2024.

“No one is more deserving of this opportunity than Mallory,” said Head Softball Coach Jeremy Duplantis. “She put in a lot of hard work to get to this point.”

“I’m feeling really excited about today. This has been one of my goals since I started softball,” said Mallory. “I can’t wait to continue my academic and athletic career at Holmes.” Mallory plans to study either Pre-Physical Therapy or Kinesiology, with the goal to be a Chiropractor. Congratulations, Mallory!