VCHS senior signs letter of intent to run track at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Sam Kinnard, who recently signed a letter of intent to continue his track and field career as a javelin thrower at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Fall of 2024.

“Not only is Sam a great student athlete, but as we all know, Sam is passionate about our school, the students at our school, and the mission of Vandebilt Catholic,” said VCHS Principal Ginny Medina-Hamilton. “That’s why he is Captain Spirit– not only does he lead us at football games and pep rallies, but also in mass and in campus ministry. I want to thank Sam for his time here, and say that we are so proud of him and his accomplishments.”

“I want to thank all of you who came here to support me. It means a lot to see everyone here,” said Kinnard. “I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, teachers, and teammates for always being there for me throughout the years and pushing me to be the best version to myself. My dad taught me that everything is earned and nothing is given in sports, and told me to give 110% effort 100% of the time. Thank you for everything.”

