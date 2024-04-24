VCHS student signs letter of intent to run Track at Springhill College

Congratulations to Mariam Coskey, who signed a letter of intent yesterday to continue her track career at Springhill College in Mobile, Alabama this Fall.

“On behalf of Vandebilt Catholic High School and the entire Athletic Department, we are so excited for Mariam and her signing to Springhill College,” said Brain Wallace, VCHS Assistant Athletic Director. “We appreciate everything she has done as a student athlete here and wish her the best of success going forward.”

“First of all, I’d like to thank all my coaches for everything they’ve done for me throughout the years. They have been some of my best supporters and taught me some great lessons,” said Mariam. “I’d also like to thank my mom for all the sacrifices she has made to help me get to this point. Lastly, I’d like to thank my family, friends, and my brother for all their support.”

Congratulations to Mariam Coskey for this accomplishment!