Dr. Timothy “Tim” York Maines, Sr. MD. MS., 58, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Raceland, Louisiana, passed away on January 25, 2022, in Jefferson, Louisiana. Tim was such a light in this dark world and he will be deeply missed by all. He touched the lives of so many people during his time with us and he made it a point to help anyone he could. Anyone who knew Tim knew that his family and friends meant everything to him.

Tim is survived by his wife, Susan Yesso Maines; son, Timothy “T-Timmy” York Maines, Jr.; mother, Marion L. Preston; father-in-law, Joseph Yesso; brothers, John E. Maines IV and Stewart Maines, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, John E. Maines III, mother-in-law, Alice Thibodaux Yesso, and brother, James Kirby.

Tim graduated from De La Salle High School, and attended Auburn University where he earned a Bachelor of Science. He attended the University of South Carolina and earned a degree of Master of Science in Physiology. After completion he attended Tulane University and earned his Doctor of Medicine. He then completed his residency at Ochsner Medical Center in Internal Medicine, he opened his private practice Outpatient Medical Services in 2003.

Tim was one of a kind and he will never be forgotten. He will forever be remembered and missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

The family of Dr. Maines, will receive visitors on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland, Louisiana from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation will reopen Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 9:00am until service time. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00pm with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Tulane Medical School would be preferred.

Tim ran the race set out before him…

And finished well…