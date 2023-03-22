Fifth annual Mud Bug Boil Off announced for this May

March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023

The Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 is proud to present the 5th annual Mud Bug Boil Off in Historic Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, May 13, from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. 


The event will feature live music at 12:00 p.m.,  fresh crawfish at 2:00 p.m., and a live auction  held at 5:00 p.m. Parties interested in competing as a team in the crawfish boil-off may pick up a registration form at the Thibodaux Police Department or download one here until April 21, 2023. Team spots are available on a first come, first serve basis. 

Admission to the annual Mud Bug Boil Off is $25, with children 10 and under admitted for free. All proceeds will go towards the Thibodaux Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge #52, the Lafourche Parish Children’s Advocacy Center, and Thibodaux Main Street. For more information, please contact F.O.P. President Clint Dempster at (985) 387-3000 or visit their Facebook. 

Isabelle Gareis
