Foundation for Terrebonne General to host first Southern Garden Brunch

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System will host A Southern Garden Brunch, at Ellendale Country Club, promoting health and wellness in the community, on Sunday, April 24. The first annual brunch is a fundraiser benefiting the community outreach and work of Terrebonne General Health System.

The event is open to ladies and girls of all ages, featuring local vendors, a spring fashion show, door prizes, and an opportunity to vote on beautiful floral arrangements. The day will kick off with a Sip, Shop, and Vote at 10 a.m. Guests will sip on mimosas while browsing local vendors and voting on the best floral arrangements.

Following the Sip and Shop, guests will enjoy a delicious brunch and fashion show at 11 a.m. The brunch menu includes: eggs benedict, french toast, potato etouffee, homemade cajun sausage links, and fresh berries. The children’s menu includes scrambled eggs, silver dollar pancakes, crispy bacon, and seasonal fruit. Beverages include coffee, juice, or milk.

General admission for the event is $45 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. The deadline to purchase a ticket is Saturday, April 23. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-garden-brunch-tickets-276924106457?aff=efbevent&fbclid=IwAR3N5az-8hShOp41vtWWWJNa72VppaO-H96i6o8PJso8awW30-iAGdpgPno.