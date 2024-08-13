Hartley John Dupre, 85, a native of Chauvin and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on August 8, 2024.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Dupre; sons, Timothy Dupre and wife Susie, Daniel Dupre and wife Phillis; daughter, Terri Dupre Perez and husband Larry; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and brother, Marty Dupre and wife Ann.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Dupre Scott; granddaughter, Courtney Dupre; parents, David and Alice Dupre.

Hartley married his wife Mary Ann and celebrated 66 years together while raising their four children. His main occupation was in the auto salvage business and was the owner/operator of Coastal Auto Parts of Houma.

Hartley began playing the guitar at age nine and was entertaining others by age twelve. He continued to pursue his love of music while playing and recording with most of the local musicians in the area. Prior to playing lead guitar with Vin Brice and The Acadians for over 20 years, Hartley was in the opening band for the likes of Jack Greene, Minnie Pearl, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, Earnest Tubb, T.G. Sheppard and Stella Parton. His music career took him all over the country playing at several state festivals. Those who knew him, loved him and will miss him dearly.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.