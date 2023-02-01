Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Announced Annual Award Recipients

Congratulations to the award recipients from the 2023 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, and the 2023 Board of Directors. The 93rd Annual Banquet was held tonight, January 31, 2023, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

The awards included the Eugene J. Folse Outstanding Veteran Award, 2022 Small and Large Businesses of the Year, 2022 Non-Profit of the Year, and the Courier’s Most Useful Citizen Award.

Eugene J. Folse Outstanding Veteran Award recipient: Major General Huntington “Hunt” B. Downer, Jr.

2022 Small Businesses of the Year recipient: Downtown Jeaux

2022 Large Businesses of the Year recipient: Terrebonne General Health System

2022 Non-Profit Businesses of the Year recipient: MacDonell United Methodist Children’s Service

The Courier’s Most Useful Citizen Award recipient: Jonathan Foret

The 2023 Board of Directors: