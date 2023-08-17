Houma’s historic Southern Oaks Golf Course is now for sale

The historic Southern Oaks Golf Course on Bayou Black Drive in Houma is officially for sale.

Southern Oaks Golf Course was owned by the Intercostal Company, Inc., which was formed in the years prior to World War II after locals decided they wanted to bring a golf course to Houma for the first time ever. “Lots of community members who enjoyed golf wanted to be able to play in their hometown,” said Hank Babin, a co-lister on the Southern Oaks Golf Course. “So they formed the Intercostal Company Inc., sold stock to raise money, and began work on Houma’s first golf course.”

The shareholders purchased the property in 1935, which was originally a cane field, and started construction to create the golf course– even going out and hand-planting dozens of live oak trees to create shade and beautiful scenery for the course. Unfortunately throughout the almost 9 decades of its existence, several more golf courses began to spring up in Houma, and Southern Oaks sadly closed a few years ago.

The property is currently co-listed by Hank Babin with Logan Babin Real Estate, and Brian Larose, with Grand Terre Real Estate, and just hit the market two days ago. Southern Oaks Golf Course is 57.09 acres, and is listed at $7,000,000 ($122,613 per acre). See the official listing here.

“This is easily one of the most unique properties on the market right now in Terrebonne Parish,” explained Babin. “It is truly a sportsman’s paradise, with beautiful mature oak trees, marina access, road access, a boat dock, a park, and a short drive to downtown Houma. It has tons of potential for many different things, and we are looking for someone to develop it and give it the same love the shareholders did almost 90 years ago.”