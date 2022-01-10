Local, State and Federal Partners Hosting Health Insurance Marketplace Informational Events Throughout the State

With the January 15 Open Enrollment deadline quickly approaching for health coverage through Healthcare.gov , local, state and federal partners will host a series of free community events designed to inform residents of health plan options available through the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. The events will be held in Gretna, Baton Rouge, New Roads, Lafayette and Lake Charles starting today.

Residents interested in learning more about their health coverage options will have an opportunity to meet with enrollment professionals from Monday, January 10 to Friday, January 14. The schedule is as follows:

Gretna: Monday, January 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1509 Monroe Street

Baton Rouge: Tuesday, January 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Peachtree Boulevard adjacent to Baton Rouge General Mid-City, 3600 Florida Boulevard

New Roads: Wednesday, January 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at New Roads City Hall, 211 West Main Street

Lafayette: Thursday, January 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m at the Progressive Community Outreach Center, 125 Gallian Street

Lake Charles: Friday, January 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m at the Public Health Unit, 3236 Kirkman Street

Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana along with representatives from partner agencies will help schedule appointments, assist anyone seeking information about their health coverage options and determine eligibility for financial assistance through the Marketplace.

Louisianans who earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but still have challenges acquiring insurance through the private sector, are encouraged to explore options available through the Marketplace. People who own their businesses, contract employees and people working in the hospitality and entertainment industries may fall in this category.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) affords current enrollees more financial assistance to pay for private health insurance than ever before. Consumers who have shopped on the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace in the past and found prices too expensive are encouraged to revisit the Marketplace this year. They’ll see more significant reductions in what they will pay out of pocket for health insurance. Many consumers who did not qualify for financial assistance in the past will now be eligible.

Consumers enrolling in a plan on the Marketplace are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment and maternity care.

In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all Healthcare.gov plans.

The events are being hosted by the Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center, the Louisiana Department of Health, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and local community partners.