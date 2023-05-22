Louis Miller Terrebonne High School recognized nationally for success of their Ford Motor ACE program!

Congratulations to the recent graduates of the Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School Automotive Program–These students recently completed the nation-wide Ford Motor Company ACE Program, and has set the record for the most-ever ASE Master certified students, and have the highest participation and pass rate of all programs across the nation for the ACE Program.

“We have been working with the Louis Miller Technical Automotive Program very intensely for the last five years,” said Aulton “Tank” Quave, Director of Fixed Operations at Terrebonne Ford. “We have hired a number of graduates from the ACE Program into our family at the Barker Automotive group. The director of this program at Louis Miller is Doug Walling, and he is very passionate about developing these young minds and training them for a career where they can support themselves, their family, and have a long and prosperous life. We have people who have graduated from this program and have now been at Terrebonne Ford for ten, fifteen years.”

Quave explained that the Ford ACE Program was brought into the curriculum at Louis Miller Technical School less than five years ago under Walling, and has seen tremendous success. “It is a curriculum-based, hands-on, automotive training program,” explained Quave. “The students have the chance to train and learn in a way that is not brand specific. We were so proud to be informed that out of all the ACE Programs in the country, Louis Miller had the highest number of completion and the most certified students. We have blown away schools across America and are developing an excellent program.” Following the success of the program at Louis Miller, Fletcher Technical Community College will offer the ACE Program as well beginning in Fall of 2023.

“Mr. Doug makes the program so much fun for the students. They really love and respect him,” said Quave. “He hosts a special ACE Program graduation with awards and recognition for the top three of the class. It is such a privilege to work with the graduates of this program at Terrebonne Ford and help them continue to build their careers.” Congratulations to this class of graduates from the Louis Miller Technical Automotive Program! For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Ford Facebook.