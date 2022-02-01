Love Your Heart and Keep it Healthier

According to the American Heart Association, one of the leading causes of death in Louisiana is cardiovascular disease. Genetics, along with lifestyle choices such as dietary habits and lack of exercise, impact heart health.
Genetics may be the primary cause of heart disease, but smoking is the second leading factor. If you smoke, consider enrolling in Quit Smoking for Life cessation program. Call (985) 449-4686 for more information.
While you can’t control genetics, you can make lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of heart disease. With February recognized as American Heart Month, now is the ideal time to change those habits and behaviors for a healthier you.
Eat Well, Feel Well
Plaque buildup in the walls of arteries that supply blood to the heart causes coronary heart disease. Lowering cholesterol helps relieve stress on the heart. Start by following dietary patterns that favor fresh over processed and plant over meat-based foods.
The American Heart Association recommends a diet that includes:
Several of these recommendations include superfoods popular in the Mediterranean diet. Consider including these in your daily diet:
Keep On Moving
Having a regular fitness routine gives you more energy and helps to improve your mental and physical health. By midlife, muscle mass and bone density start declining, your metabolism slows, and it becomes easier to put on weight especially around the abdomen. That impacts your heart.
Your mother’s advice to “get up, go outside and play” still rings true. Fresh air and movement are good for your mind, body and soul.
Research from the Mayo Clinic shows that 150 minutes of moderate activity a week is a good goal to maintain. For maximum results, combine high-intensity activities like running, playing tennis or swimming with slower-paced movement such as walking.
Walking at a brisk pace daily—as little as 30 minutes—can benefit your heart, brain and muscles.
Whether it’s walking, running, hiking, yoga, gardening or kayaking, the most important thing is find something that you enjoy doing and keep moving.
Named one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals in the country for delivering quality, efficient and cost-effective heart and vascular care Thibodaux Regional Health System offers a heart and vascular care program to help patients keep their hearts healthier.
Along with advanced technology and expertise, Thibodaux Regional Heart & Vascular Center provides education, prevention and rehabilitation programs to help patients adjust their lifestyles and improve overall health and wellness.