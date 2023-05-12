LPSO to host first-ever Future Leaders of Lafourche program

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the first-ever Future Leaders of Lafourche program. The program is presented by Sheriff Craig Webre and is geared towards high school students in Lafourche Parish including Central Lafourche High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, South Lafourche High School, Thibodaux High School, and the Virtual Academy of Lafourche. Participants will hear from elected officials and local business leaders and tour several facilities that have put Lafourche Parish on the map.

This program will take place over the course of one week during the summer, and will showcase the career resources and opportunities Lafourche Parish has to offer. Any student that is entering 10th, 11th or 12th grade is welcome to apply. Two camps are scheduled for the following dates:

June 5-9, 2023

July 10-14, 2023

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 19, 2023. Applications can be completed online here.