Manufacturing and Logistics Jobs Featured at Online Career Fair

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart manufacturing and logistics online career fair that will connect job seekers in the state with positions such as maintenance, mechanical and lab technicians, pipefitters/welders, electricians, millwrights, production workers, CNC machinists, order selectors and process engineers.

The online event will take place Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. There is no charge to participate and job seekers can register in advance or during the event.

Ten companies seeking to fill more than 130 positions will participate, representing nearly every region of the state:

Acadiana Region:

SafeSource Direct in Lafayette

Bayou Region:

Bollinger Houma Shipyard in Houma

Capital Region:

Intralox in Hammond

S&W Wholesale Foods in Hammond

SNF Flopam in Plaquemine

Northwest Region:

BENTELER Steel / Tube Manufacturing Corp. in Shreveport

Central Region:

AFCO in Alexandria

Southeast Region:

Hubig’s Pies in New Orleans

Intralox In New Orleans

Southwest Region:

Canfor Southern Pine in DeRidder

Interfor in DeQuincy

Additional manufacturing and logistics companies may be added prior to the start of the event.

The Brazen online events platform provides a simplified way for job-seekers to connect with potential employers. Job seekers sign in to access the online lobby where they can explore company booths and learn more about positions for which they might be a fit. From there, job seekers can chat with company representatives, share their background and experience, and have their questions answered.

Since LED FastStart began hosting online recruitment events in October 2020, nearly 1,400 job seekers have participated in 17 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other job sectors will be scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here.

To register, visit the Brazen registration page. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.