New Bakery, Sweet Envy, Brings Fresh Delicious Options to Houma!

Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Café is now bringing sweets to you a lot easier now that they have a storefront!

When owners Nhi Bo & Nghi Le sat down to develop the menu for the bakery and café, their focus was to offer quality items. Aside from that, they wanted to bring something they felt the community was missing. “At Sweet Envy, we offer craft coffee drinks along with teas, fruit teas, and milk teas. Customers can customize their drinks by adding a variety of toppings such as boba, fruit jellies, purees, and custard pudding. The list goes on,” they said.

The concept of teas is very popular in the Asian community, and in recent years, has been popping up in other areas around the country. They said they wanted to bring that concept here to our community. Besides the cafe’s beverages, they will be offering custom cakes, an assortment of desserts, and pastries including the “croffle,” which is a cross between a croissant and a waffle. One of their personal favorites is milk and cereal!

The owners are excited about the timing of the grand opening of the bakery which was this week. Our area has been through a lot these past few months, everyone has lost something, and they said they are most excited about being able to put a smile on people’s faces.

Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Café is located at 238-A South Hollywood Road in Houma. They will be open Mondays through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. They have opened with limited staff, so they shared that they look forward to adjusting the hours to what their customers demand. Welcome to Houma, Sweet Envy!!