NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project

South Louisiana Electric Co. Op. Association

Sealed Bids will be received until the hour of 2:00 p.m., on November 17, 2022, at the office of South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA), 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364, and opened at 2:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly read, for furnishing all supervision, labor, materials, equipment, etc., and performing all work necessary for: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project.

To be a valid delivery, Sealed Bids must be hand-delivered to SLECA during the normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday on or before 2:00 p.m., November 17, 2022. Electronic bids may be emailed to Brett Ledet at bledet@sleca.com, and must be delivered on or before 2:00 p.m November 17, 2022.

Sealed bids delivered to any other location prior to the bid receipt deadline will not be considered.

This project consists of furnishing all supervision, labor, material and equipment necessary to complete the Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs.

Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond acceptable to the Owner in the amount equal to at least five percent (5%) of the total amount bid and payable without condition to the Owner as a guarantee that the bidder, if awarded the contract, will promptly execute a contract in accordance with all terms and conditions of the Contract Documents.

The time stipulation in LA RS 38:2215 for award of contract is not applicable because the contract is to be financed in whole or in part by federal or other funds which may not be readily available at the time bids are received

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference meeting will be held Thursday, November 3, at 2:00 P.M. Meeting will be held at the office of South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA), 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364.

All bidders and sub-contractors are encouraged to attend.

Electronic drawings and specifications are on file and can be secured from SLECA, 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364, via email – bledet@sleca.com, by only licensed contractors. Questions about this procedure shall be directed to Brett Ledet, 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364, Phone: 985-876-6880. Emailed questions should additionally be copied to jguy@royalengineering.net and calbert@royalengineering.net.

South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association is an Equal Opportunity Employer. South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association also encourages all small and minority-owned firms and women’s business enterprises (DBE’s, including MBE’s, WBE’s and SBE’s) to apply.