Now Hiring: Staff Writer

Rushing Media (The Times of Houma-Thibodaux) is seeking a superstar staff writer, who is a self-starter with a deep understanding of the evolving digital news industry and a successful background in covering local news in a fast-paced newsroom.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

A passion for a mix of research, investigative work, feature stories, and news topics

Must be able to write and photograph assignments

The ability to spot catchy, unique angles on local news and activities

A deep knowledge of what is happening and trending in your community, identifying stories and topics/trends important to the Houma Times audience

Help cover breaking news events and rapidly disseminate up-to-date information across digital platforms

In collaboration with the Managing Editor, assist with coordinating all aspects of coverage on weekends with current news staff

Perform additional job duties and responsibilities as assigned, based on company need

ABOUT YOU

There’s no crying in the newsroom. You are highly motivated in everything you do. You have a meticulous work ethic and are attentive to details. You have excellent language and communication skills. You have an addiction to tight deadlines and team brainstorming. Pressure drives you to excel. Nothing is impossible.

REQUIREMENTS

One year of professional writing experience and/or a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field

Proven track record of strong news judgment and social media proficiency

Extensive knowledge of AP style and basic journalistic guidelines, principles and ethics

Ability to help reach new audiences and create productive, long-term relationships with readers

Live in or able to commute daily to the Terrebonne – Lafourche area

Job Type: Full-time

Interested?

Apply: https://m5.apply.indeed.com/beta/indeedapply/form/contact-info