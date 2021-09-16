Now Hiring: Staff Writer

Thursday 9/16: What’s Opening up today; where you can find what you needSeptember 16, 2021
Rushing Media (The Times of Houma-Thibodaux) is seeking a superstar staff writer, who is a self-starter with a deep understanding of the evolving digital news industry and a successful background in covering local news in a fast-paced newsroom.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- A passion for a mix of research, investigative work, feature stories, and news topics
- Must be able to write and photograph assignments
- The ability to spot catchy, unique angles on local news and activities
- A deep knowledge of what is happening and trending in your community, identifying stories and topics/trends important to the Houma Times audience
- Help cover breaking news events and rapidly disseminate up-to-date information across digital platforms
- In collaboration with the Managing Editor, assist with coordinating all aspects of coverage on weekends with current news staff
- Perform additional job duties and responsibilities as assigned, based on company need
ABOUT YOU
There’s no crying in the newsroom. You are highly motivated in everything you do. You have a meticulous work ethic and are attentive to details. You have excellent language and communication skills. You have an addiction to tight deadlines and team brainstorming. Pressure drives you to excel. Nothing is impossible.
REQUIREMENTS
- One year of professional writing experience and/or a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field
- Proven track record of strong news judgment and social media proficiency
- Extensive knowledge of AP style and basic journalistic guidelines, principles and ethics
- Ability to help reach new audiences and create productive, long-term relationships with readers
- Live in or able to commute daily to the Terrebonne – Lafourche area
Job Type: Full-time
Interested?
Apply: https://m5.apply.indeed.com/beta/indeedapply/form/contact-info