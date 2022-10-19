Teddy Bear Drive to benefit local law enforcement agencies

In honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Thibodaux Real Estate Agent LJ Martin is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to host a Teddy Bear Drive, in effort to comfort children in emergency situations. The teddy bears will be donated to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lockport Police Department and the Thibodaux Police Department.

Supporters can donate a brand new or gently used stuffed animal at the Lafourche Central Market on Saturday, October 22, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Donors will receive a pastalaya lunch plate for their contribution while supplies last.

Coordinator LJ Martin said he was inspired to host the fundraiser after attending a convention in Texas. Once returning home, he reached out to local law enforcement agencies to get the project off the ground. “I just feel like this is a great opportunity for me to introduce something like this to tie the community in with the police department to give back to the kids,” said Martin. “They’re innocent bystanders to domestic violence, so I really just wanted to do something for the kids who are affected by these types of situations.”

LPSO said deputies will carry the bears when responding to calls, especially domestic violence incidents. The drive is sponsored by Spartan Home Solutions LLC. The Lafourche Central Market is located at 4484 Hwy.1 in Raceland. For more information, visit LPSO on Facebook.