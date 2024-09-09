TEENAGE RUNAWAY: 13-year-old Amariel Smith of Thibodaux

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Amariel Smith of St. Charles Street in Thibodaux.

Amariel was last seen at her residence on Sunday afternoon at around 3:00 p.m. Amariel is described as approximately 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair. Amariel was last seen wearing black pants, green shirt and pink slippers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021, or simply dial 911.