Terrebonne and Lafourche Public Schools to implement new 10-point grading scale for 2024-2025 school year

The Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School Districts have recently announced that they will officially be switching to a new 10-point grading scale for the 2024-2025 school year and all future school years.

This development is due to 2024 Legislative Session Act 428, requiring all Louisiana public schools to use a uniform 10-point grading scale, which is commonly used in many other states and on the college level. Both Terrebonne and Lafourche public schools formerly used a 7-point grading scale. The new scale will be used for all grades K-12.

The new grading scale in effect for the 2024-25 school year is:

A (4) = 90 – 100

B (3) = 80 – 89

C (2) = 70 – 79

D (1) = 60 – 69

F (0) = 0 – 59

The previous scale used in Louisiana schools was:

A (4) = 93 – 100

B (3) = 85 – 92

C (2) = 75 – 84

D (1) = 67 – 74

F (0) = 0 – 66

“Student GPAs are usually a determining factor for scholarships and other merit-based awards. The previous 7-point grading scale put Louisiana public school students at a disadvantage when compared to private school students and students from states already using a 10-point scale,” explained Lafourche Parish School District Superintendent Jarod Martin. “This shift will allow our students to more fairly compete against their peers and be recognized for their academic achievements.”

“Good teaching is good teaching,” said Monica Breaux, Terrebonne Parish School District Assessment and Accountability Supervisor. “As long as students are engaged and learning, this 10-point grading school will still reflect their growth from year to year.”