Terrebonne Young Achiever’s Award Celebrates Four Local Professionals

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and South Louisiana Bank has revealed the 2021 Terrebonne Young Achievers Award recipients.

The award recognizes community members younger than 40 years old who exemplify leadership and passion for the community. This year, there are four recipients.

In order of presentation:

Gina Danos

Gina Danos is Terrebonne Parish’s first female fire chief. Danos has 18 years of service with the Montegut Fire Department. After high school, Danos sought a criminal justice degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, but the Acadian Ambulance national emergency medical services academy opened her eyes to a passion for becoming a paramedic. Danos later became a volunteer firefighter to gain experience for her paramedic career. The department issued Danos gear unexpectedly and she began fighting fires, something she had no idea would change her path. Danos became interim chief in April of 2022 and by May, the department named her as chief.

Her career isn’t the only passion; Danos serves her community by teaching swimming lessons, coaching tee-ball, CASA of Terrebonne volunteer, Relay for Life Team Captain, along with being involved with youth ministry and as a catechism teacher.

Amy Ponson

Amy Ponson has a heart for the community. She has been an exemplary community advocate both professionally and personally. She has been actively involved with various local organizations and has a skill for connecting people. Ponson was an instrumental asset to Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Center where she ran the development office and hosted numerous fundraising events that were staples within our community such as Ladies Night Out. She transitioned into the role of Executive Director of the Catholic Charity Foundation, she continued to bring her passion to the church to restructure the foundation. She is the face behind the success of initiatives such as the Mother Theresa Women’s Giving Circle. While her profession is the management of a community foundation, she instills true stewardship and philanthropy to her children by bringing them to volunteer at food distributions, vegetable garden volunteer opportunities, etc. She actively seeks people to help in committees to run organizations within the community.

She is quick to support local nonprofits when she finds resources to support the efforts. According to the nominee, Ponson challenges others to think outside the box and be creative, to not be afraid to take a stand, Make a change, and be an advocate for the community. “Thank you to whoever nominated me for this honor. This has been my home, my husband was raised here, and I’ve been here for 13 or 14 years now,” she said, “It’s truly an honor to be able to serve our community and our nonprofits that do so much business for our community. Without them, and the businesses they partner with, we would not be where we are today.”

Dr. Nicholas Rau

A Vandebilt Catholic High School Alumni, Dr. Rau went on to gain a bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University where he was recently named the Alumni of the Year. He earned his medical doctorate from Tulane University and completed his family medicine training at the University of Arkansas. During his residency, he served as Chief Resident. Currently, he practices medicine at Haydel Family Medicine, is an active medical staff member at Terrebonne General, and clinical instructor at both Tulane and Louisiana State University at Shreveport.

He also is a member of Terrebonne Parish Medical Society, Louisiana State Medical Association, Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians, and American Catholic Family Physicians. He’s one of the founding members and treasurer of the Rhoda Rau Foundation starting in 2020 which provides funding for individuals with special needs to be educated in a faith-based environment and to provide other charitable contributions within our community. As treasurer, he manages all donations given to the non-profit foundation. In 2020, the foundation raised $96,000, and in 2021 raised $155,000 through the Annual Rhoda Fest. He has witnessed first-hand the lack of resources for families with special needs and continues to assist the community. According to his nominee, he is instrumental in driving change in our community. “This is truly an honor,” Dr. Rau said, “I can’t say I’m the one to do all the work here, but my family; my dad, my little brothers, their wives, my wife. I’m here because of them…My late mother, who the foundation is in honor of, if it wasn’t for her being born and raised here, and her just being mom, and if she would walk in this room, she would talk to everyone individually and would try to make a difference. That’s why we do it, to keep her spirit going…I can’t thank y’all enough.”

Sherry Wilmore

Sherry Wilmore is the definition of taking what you’re dealt with and turning it into a blessing. Growing up in foster care with her sister Cherry, the pair strive to make the community better in many aspects. Sherry has a degree in government and a minor in criminal justice from Nicholls State University. She went on to earn a Master’s Degree in education also from her undergrad alumnus. She is an advocate for foster care and has dedicated her life to the well-being and education of foster children. She is actively involved in the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce by being a part of the Chamber Development, Small Business Diversification Task Force, Government Activities, Economic and Infrastructure. She is also on the Steering Committee for the Women’s Business Alliance Bayou Region.

As a community ambassador, she volunteers for numerous events and is an active Rotarian for the Rotary of Downtown Houma. She, along with her sister, have dedicated their time to service, mentoring, motivation, and education. As Everybody’s Favorite Twins, they give back to foster care through their Laptop of Love event that gives laptops to those in the foster care system who have graduated from high school, or GED graduates. In honor of their mother who passed away from lung cancer, they hosted a Women’s Empowerment event that the funds collected will provide Thanksgiving meals to McDonald’s United Methodist Services. Sherry is currently employed with the Department of Corrections Reentry Community Coordinator for Terrebonne Lafourche parishes with Goodwill Industries of South Louisiana. “Thank you to my sister Cherry, my best friend, and my mom…Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she said.