TPCG announced Nonprofit Grant Opportunity

Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council have approved a portion of The American Rescue Plan funds to provide grants to nonprofits with finical hardships due to the pandemic.

Has your nonprofit organization struggled because of the COVID-19 pandemic? TPCG has grants available for local nonprofit 501(c) (3) organizations who have struggled with:

  • Decreased revenue
  • Financial insecurity
  • Capacity to weather financial hardship
  • Increased costs
  • Challenges covering payroll, rent, mortgage, or other operating costs

Organizations who are eligible meet the following requirements:


  • Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations in good standing with the LA Secretary of State
  • Any person filling out a grant application should be listed as a registered agent or officer with the LA Secretary of State.

The following must be submitted with the application:

  • Proof of tax-exempt status
  • Completed W-9
  • Financial statements and/or tax returns for 2019, 2020, and 2021

Applications are due February 28, 2023. A committee will review all applications, and grant awards and funding will be completed by March 31, 2023. To determine if your organization qualifies, and to complete an application, visit tpcg.org/covidgrant.

