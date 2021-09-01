U.S. Corps of Engineers’ Operation Blue Roof is Available for Hurricane Ida Efforts

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin Operation Blue Roof for homeowners in areas impacted by Hurricane Ida to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

Parishes eligible are Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.

Please follow the following tips for the ‘Operation Blue Roof’ program:

Remove debris from your roof.

Secure your pets. Homeowners with pets who have submitted Right of Entry forms should ensure pets are placed inside or properly restrained away from the structure in order for workers to safely access the roof. A loose animal on the property may cause a delay in the installation of temporary roofing.

Beware of solicitations. Blue Roof representatives never solicit participation, nor will they ask for Social Security or bank account numbers.

Look for identification. Corps employees who do assessments for Operation Blue Roof carry U.S. Government ID cards. If you don’t see it, ask for it. Contractors will have a copy of the signed Right of Entry form.

If you get a call. Representatives from Operation Blue Roof may call to clarify information or location, but they will not ask for sensitive information.

Don’t pay. Operation Blue Roof is free to residents.

If in doubt. Report people claiming to be government workers to local law enforcement agencies or to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721.

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA. Operation Blue Roof aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

This program is a free service to homeowners. Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

To sign up or get more information, visit blueroof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.