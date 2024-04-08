Wilbert Joseph Adams, Sr. 78, a native of Lockport and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Houma.

He is survived by his children, Melissa Ann Adams, Penny Adams Pitre (Wayne), Florence Adams LeBlanc (Evans), Wilbert Joseph Adams, Jr., Jake J. Adams (Dawn), and Anthony Adams (Michelle Turner); 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Odile A. Crochet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Ida L. Adams; grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Alton Adams, and Alex LeBlanc; parents, Antoine and Florence Adams; brothers, Dudley, Sidney, Clifton, Ritney, and Clarence Bonvillain, and Anthony “Neg” Adams; and sisters, Eva Thiel, Josephine Trosclair, Mary Bourg, Delta Bonvillian, Eva Lilly, Loraine Bourg, and Louise A. Eschete.

Wilbert, Sr. was a dedicated hard worker, and worked at La Casa del Sol for 23 years as a dishwasher, and loved his work family. When he wasn’t working, he enjoying feeding his dogs, chickens, and other animals. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

