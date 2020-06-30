‘Let Freedom Ring’ fireworks show set for Saturday night
The Thibodaux Police Department was announced there will still be a permitted Fireworks Show at 9 p.m. on July 4th inside the City of Thibodaux as part of this year’s Let Freedom Ring Festival. The fireworks show will be discharged from a restricted area located on Nicholls State University campus.
This event is still open to the public and free admission. Unfortunately, the fireworks show will be the only event celebrated this year at the Let Freedom Ring Festival. All other entertainment and events normally conducted at Peltier Park prior to the fireworks show are canceled.
This reduced celebration is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peltier Park will remain open to spectators wishing to enjoy the fireworks show; however, Thibodaux Police ask attendees viewing the show to utilize social distancing.
The Thibodaux Police Department would like to remind everyone that it is illegal to discharge fireworks inside the City Limits of Thibodaux. Please be safe, while you prepare to celebrate our nations’ independence.