‘Let Freedom Ring’ fireworks show set for Saturday night

The Thibodaux Police Department was announced there will still be a permitted Fireworks Show at 9 p.m. on July 4th inside the City of Thibodaux as part of this year’s Let Freedom Ring Festival. The fireworks show will be discharged from a restricted area located on Nicholls State University campus.

This event is still open to the public and free admission. Unfortunately, the fireworks show will be the only event celebrated this year at the Let Freedom Ring Festival. All other entertainment and events normally conducted at Peltier Park prior to the fireworks show are canceled.