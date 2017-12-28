News

Cenac presents barge to training program

With a priest, friends and family members standing by his side, Houma marine industry magnate Benny Cenac presented a fully refurbished barge Tuesday to a local job training program, expressing hopes that the gift would go a long way toward helping build and maintain a viable future waterbor…

Obituaries

Dale Isabell

Dale Marie Isbell, 67 years, a native of Pointe-aux-Chenes and…

Melanie Boquet

Melanie Boquet, 53, a longtime resident of Houma, died on Wedn…

Josepha Porche

Josepha “Joann” Gautreaux Porche, 77, died on November 24, 2017.

Clyde Buquet

Clyde Paul Buquet, 78, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of …

Judith Landry

Judith Anne Berniard Landry, 77, a native of Thibodaux and res…

Opinion

Our Christmas congratulations to all

We have been more than a little tough lately on Louisiana’s junior senator, John Kennedy. But credit should be given where credit is due. And while we are still uncomfortable with what we have seen as too dogmatic and partisan an approach to the job, the most recent news associated with Kenn…