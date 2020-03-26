Chaisson: ‘By No Means am I Panicked…Neither should You Be, but We Need to Follow this Order’

It was a more somber COVID-19 (coronavirus) daily briefing by Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson this afternoon, as he discussed the first Lafourche resident to die due to the virus.

“I’m asking you, every single one of you, as we did yesterday…to join with us and pray for that family as they mourn the loss of their loved one, and as we as a parish, mourn the loss of a resident,” he said.

Chaisson also gave an update on the number of coronavirus cases in Lafourche. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 28 cases in the Parish at noon, which is 10 more than what was reported yesterday.





“I’m asking you to urge you to heed the Governor’s warning and stay at home,” he said. “By no means am I panicked or am I fearful, and neither should you be. But we need to follow this order.”

“We can tell by the community spread that’s happening based on the more testing kits that are being submitted and coming back, that we do have a wider range of community spread than we thought before,” he continued. “So as the Governor said…at his press conference, act as if you have the virus.”

Chaisson also said the Parish is still working with Second Harvest regarding the possible commodity distribution he announced yesterday.

The Parish is also working on releasing information about local food pantries to help low to moderate income residents or anyone else in need, Chaisson said.