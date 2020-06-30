NWS issues Heat Advisory for Terrebonne, Lafourche

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes in effect until 6:00 p.m. today.

The combination of the hot temperatures and high humidity today will push heat index readings into the 100 to 105 degree range, with some areas potentially exceeding 105 degrees, according to the NWS.

“Remember to stay hydrated and, if possible, limit outdoor activities in the sun during the heat of the day,” NWS said.