Jerome “Dee” DeRoche, Sr.

October 7, 1959 – July 30, 2020

Jerome Paul “Dee” DeRoche, age 60, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence. He was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until his Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Dee is survived by his son, Jerome DeRoche, Jr. and fiance’ Crystal Rochel and her children, Aaliyah and Braxton English; brothers, Terry DeRoche, Sr. and wife Glenna; Sammy DeRoche and wife Liz, Wilson DeRoche, Jr., and Jeff DeRoche, Sr. and wife Jenny. He is also survived by his companion and friend, Jill Junot.

Dee is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Sr. and Bella Lirette DeRoche; brothers, Danny DeRoche, Sr. and Randy DeRoche.

Dee was a loving father to his only son, lil Dee. He was fun, loving, great personality and loved his family dearly. He enjoyed family gatherings and having a good time. Anyone who knew Dee, knew he was an avid outdoorsman and loved Nascar. Dee was a Diesel Mechanic with over thirty-five years of experience in the Oil and Gas Industry. He will be dearly missed by his family and his legacy will live on.

