December 8, 1929 – July 25, 2020

In loving memory of our beloved Father, Husband, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather. Juan Estevez Esplana-Mashburn resided in Houma Louisiana and was born in Sorsogon, Philippines, he passed at the Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma July 25, 2020. He was born December 8, 1929 in Sorsogon, Philippines to the late Narciso Bustenera Esplana and Eduvijes Esquivias Estevez. Juan was later adopted by Denis W. Mashburn who served in the Army in the Republic of Panama. Juan predeceased siblings; Juana, Natalia, Leonardo, Marcial, Domingo and Narciso Esplana Jr. Juan worked for the Panama Canal Commission in which he faithfully served for 23 years of Government service in the Locks Division as a Towing Locomotive Operator. Later as a Security Guard.

Juan leaves behind his wife of 62 years Francisca Gloria C. Wong. He is survived by 5 children; Rene’e Bangi Negrete, Narciso Esplana-Mashburn, Alicia Voisin and Steven(husband), Juan Esplana-Mashburn, Jr. and Virginia(wife), and Natalie Fuller and Kenny(husband). 13 grandchildren; Michelle Negrete, Mathew Negrete and Julia(wife), Lori Morales and Javier(husband), Claudia Carbo and Paul(husband), Sean Voisin, Jonathan Mashburn, Stephanie Mashburn, Holly Hollier Smith, Grant Fuller, Jason Voisin, Naomi Porche and Terry(husband), and Jarod Voisin and Natalie(wife). 21 Great-Grandchildren; Natalia, Victoria, Anastasia, Leanna, Julia, Angelica, Mathias, Alannah, Julissa, Breanna, Kira, Landon, Mara, Darcie, Colton, Bradlee, Lybee, Cora, Blake, Jackson, and Jacob. 17 nephews and nieces; Tito, Mary, Danilo, Evangeline, Antonio, Alberto, Marilyn, Periander, Johannes, Bertran, Frederick, Aaron, Grace, Mirna, Ella, Cecilia, and Flor.

We will always remember him as a hard working man, and a humble giver. The example he gave us to work hard, and give to others was a gift he embedded in us that will live on until we meet again. We pray and know that our LORD JESUS CHRIST is upholding and embracing him with abundant Love.

Many thanks to our friends and families for the love and help during the last years of his life. Special thanks to Mrs. Mylene Hamrick who spent days and hours caring for him and making him happy.

“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”

Psalm 119:105