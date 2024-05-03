Hospital Service District Laws Upheld

Following a three-day trial, Judge Jason Dagate of the 32nd Judicial District Court for the Parish of Terrebonne, State of Louisiana, ruled against Thibodaux Regional Health System (TRHS) and Lafourche Hospital Service District 3, finding they were in violation of Louisiana’s Hospital Service District Law.

“Terrebonne General believes justice has overwhelmingly prevailed and the laws that were put in place to protect access to healthcare and the positive impact of hospitals in local communities has been upheld,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General President and CEO. “Thibodaux Regional’s blatant disregard for laws in order to benefit themselves and at the expense of their neighbors is unlawful and unacceptable, and we are more than pleased with the ruling.”

Peoples also noted that this ruling is important for Hospital Service Districts across the State of Louisiana by upholding the law that requires proper consent before entering another hospital service district.