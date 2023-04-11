Announcing the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Terrebonne Parish

Time to lace up your running shoes! The American Cancer Society is proud to present Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The free public event will also include live entertainment, food, children’s activities, and more!

Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish is a huge event that helps the Terrebonne Parish community in many ways. “This event is important for a couple of reasons,” explained Relay for Life Terrebonne Parish Chairman Jason Bergeron. “Funds raised from the event stay within our local community– Last year, we raised about $70,000, which helped cover costs for Terrebonne Parish residents staying at the NOLA Hope Lodge. Our local relay is also ranked 13th in the U.S., which means we draw national attention from other teams who want to replicate what we are doing. It helps bring people to our area so we can show how great our community is. Cancer affects all of us and this helps prevent it.”

Everyone is welcome to come out and participate in Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish event and following celebration. To register for the race or for more information about Relay for Life, please visit the Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish website or contact Anne Bates at anne.bates@cancer.org, (985) 209-9763. Check out the schedule for the exciting day below: