Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library announces Audio Sale

A guide to flourishing herb gardensMay 5, 2024
The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library will be hosting an Audio Sale on Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11, from 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 12, from 2:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library’s large conference room located at 151 Library Drive in Houma.
The sale will feature a vast selection of audiobooks, books on CD, DVDs, vinyl records and a selection of large coffee table books. This event is free to the public and all proceeds from the sale will benefit the library. For more information visit the Terrebonne Parish Library Facebook page or mytpl.org/audio-sale