What you Need to Know to Celebrate Terrebonne’s Bicentennial this Weekend

Terrebonne Parish, or “The Good Earth,” is a land rich in culture, family, traditions, and experiences that are only understood if you truly were there. The parish will celebrate 200 years this weekend and here is what you need to know to experience it to the fullest.

The festival kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. The morning begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-constructed bandstand which represents a huge piece of Houma history. Following the ceremony, The Houma Terrebonne Community Band will grace the bandstand at 11:30 a.m. See below for the full music lineup that will fill downtown streets with music:

Band Stand in Courthouse Square:

11:30 a.m. Houma Terrebonne Community Band

2:00 p.m. Cajun Music Preservation Society All-Star Band

4:00 p.m. Brian & Frankie

Main Stage:

12:50 p.m. Casie & Jonny

4:00 p.m. Tyron Beniot Band

5:15 p.m. Nonc Nu

6:30 p.m. Soul Revival

The celebration parade will kick off at 2:00 p.m. in Downtown Houma. The parade route will travel from Town Hall along Barrow Street towards Main Street. It will turn left on Main Street until it reaches the Courthouse Square. The parade is set to feature vintage vehicles and costumes that celebrate Terrebonne Parish’s history!

The festival will run until 8:00 p.m. and will feature great food, drinks, music, craft vendors, and a celebration. There will also be a bicentennial time capsule next to the 150th-year time capsule so that in 2122, our next generation can open them both. The bicentennial capsule will include remembrances of this year including a copy of a local newspaper, a COVID test kid, along with balloons and cups from the Bicentennial celebration. For more information, visit http://terrebonne200.org/ or follow the celebration on Facebook.