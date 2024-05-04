Deputies Charge Two for Illegal Dumping in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies charged two individuals with illegal dumping in Raceland. Glen Daigle, 63 of Lockport and Donald McWhorter, 57, of Lockport were charged after an investigation.

Deputies had received complaints of illegal dumping of trash along North Service Road in Raceland. Through investigation, deputies identified Daigle and McWhorter as having recently dumped items along the road. On May 3, 2024, deputies located Daigle and McWhorter and charged them with illegal dumping of trash/garbage along public roads.

Sheriff Craig Webre encourages the public to help keep Lafourche Parish clean by reporting illegal dumping. You can contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office directly at (985) 532-2808 or submit a tip anonymously via Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-743-7433, online atwww.crimestoppersbr.org, or via the Bayou Tips app