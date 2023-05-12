BRAC announces naming contest for newly-restored alligator sculpture

The Bayou Regional Arts Council is excited to announce that they were recently able to have the notorious alligator sculpture and lily pads of Bayou Terrebonne fully restored by local artist Hans Geist! The new-and-improved community staples are looking better than ever– but now the gator needs a name!

“The gator has been there forever, but we had funding this year to finally refurbish the sculpture,” said Bayou Regional Arts Council Director Genie Ardoin. “We are very excited to get him fixed up and wanted to generate some buzz, so we decided to have a naming contest!” The Bayou Regional Arts Council is calling on all locals to help give the majestic creature a name that “captures its essence and significance to our community.” If you have a good name idea, please visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council Facebook and leave a comment on the post. The names will be voted on next week.

“Our goal is to eventually have artwork in the water going from the Distillery all the way to Le Petit Theatre,” explained Ardoin. “We are excited to get the funding to bring even more art to our community. We want everyone to know what they are supporting when they support the council.” If you are interested in continuing to support the Bayou Arts Council and their plans for Houma, the council invites all art lovers to their annual Meet & Greet tonight from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Waterlife Museum. Come out for a chance to meet some talented local artists, enjoy live music, delicious refreshments, and connect with fellow community members!