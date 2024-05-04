Celebrate Cinco on the Bayou!

Kennedy calls on Biden admin to end burdensome regulations destroying energy production in the GulfMay 4, 2024
Written by Tara Morvant – Head down to Louisiana’s Bayou Country for a Cinco celebration that’s muy caliente – like Herradura’s Jalapeno Margarita, y’all!
When it comes to throwing a party, no one does it quite like Houma. Whether you’re looking to quench your thirst with one of our delicious top-shelf margaritas or get your fill of chips and queso, because we all know queso is life – we’ve got you covered! Any chance to celebrate our rich and diverse culture is as good as any reason for me, so I’m here to guide you to some of the best fiestas in town this Cinco De Mayo!
La Carreta | 1327 St. Charles Street, Houma
El Paso Mexican Grill | 1055 W Tunnel Boulevard, Houma
Papi Cheo | 863 Verret Street, Houma
La Casa Del Sol | 169 Monarch Drive, Houma
Taqueria El Mundo | 950 Grand Caillou Road, Houma
Herradura Mexican Restaurant | 1554 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houma
Taqueria La Magnolia | 1700 Prospect Boulevard, Houma
Photos provided by Explore Houma