Louisiana’s Spring Squirrel Season is here

New Toddler Area Exhibit unveiled at Bayou Country Children’s MuseumMay 4, 2024
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries invites you to embrace the Louisiana outdoors during squirrel season! The spring squirrel hunting season begins on May 4 and runs through May 26, offering an ideal chance to introduce youth to the excitement of hunting. With its affordability and minimal requirements, squirrel hunting is accessible to all.
A basic hunting license is all that is needed to hunt squirrels and those 17 and under are not required to have a youth license to hunt squirrels. Squirrel hunting is relatively inexpensive and there are many LDWF public lands on which hunting opportunity is available. Louisiana has two species of squirrels; gray and fox squirrels.
The bag limit is three per day during the spring with a possession limit of nine.
Spring squirrel season is closed on the Kisatchie National Forest, some national wildlife refuges, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property and some state WMAs.
For a complete list of WMAs and public lands open to squirrel hunting and more information on WMA squirrel hunting, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Resources/Publications/Regulations/2023-2024-LDWF-Hunting-Regs-LR.pdf.
To purchase a hunting license, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunting-licenses-permits-tags.
All visitors to LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmarefugeconservation-area-licenses-and-permits for more information.
For more information on squirrel hunting in Louisiana, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/subhome/small-game or contact LDWF Small Game/Wild Turkey Program Manager Cody Cedotal at ccedotal@wlf.la.gov.