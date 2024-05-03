Kennedy backs two resolutions to block Biden admin’s rules forcing Louisianians to buy unaffordable EVs

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) joined Sens. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and colleagues in introducing two joint resolutions of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act. The resolutions would block the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from enforcing its rules for light and medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

“Most Louisianians and Americans can’t afford Pres. Biden’s scheme to eliminate gas-powered cars. His administration’s unfair EV mandates benefit Chinese manufacturing by butchering America’s auto industry. Congress must move fast to stop these rules from punishing American workers and families,” said Kennedy.

The EPA’s two rules, “Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium Duty Vehicles” and “Greenhouse Gas Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles—Phase 3,” would require U.S. car manufacturers to make up to two-thirds of cars and 40% of trucks electric within eight years.

Nearly 4,000 automotive dealers report that their lots are full of electric vehicles that buyers do not want. They have asked President Biden for relief from his misguided sales mandate for electric vehicles.

“President Biden’s EV mandate is delusional. This rule will make it harder for low-income families to buy a car or rural families to get to their jobs. I promised Nebraskans I’d use every tool I have to fight this. Our bipartisan legislation will keep costs down, defend consumer choice, and protect us against becoming more dependent on the CCP,” Ricketts said.

“These regulations are not only disastrous for our economy, but Alaskans know well that EV technology just doesn’t work in rural states—especially those with extreme cold temperatures and communities separated by thousands of miles where reliable transportation is a matter of life and death. Make no mistake, this thinly-disguised attempt to get rid of the internal-combustion engine without congressional authority will only hurt hard-working families across the country, worsen the supply chain crisis, and deepen our reliance on Chinese Communist Party-controlled critical minerals. We’re urging every one of our colleagues to put the interests of American families above the demands of the radical environmentalists, and support our CRA resolutions overturning these ludicrous rules to ensure Americans and Alaskans continue to have access to the vehicles of their choice that actually work,” said Sullivan.

Reps. John James (R-Mich.) and Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) each introduced one of the resolutions of disapproval in the House of Representatives.

Background:

In January, Kennedy called on the Biden administration to withdraw its Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards for passenger cars and light-duty trucks.

Kennedy also called for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to block funding for the Biden administration’s EV mandates, which were included in recent appropriations bills.

In Oct. 2023, Kennedy helped introduce a bill to prevent the Biden administration from limiting the sale of gas-powered vehicles.

The senators’ joint resolution of disapproval for light and medium vehicles is available here.

The joint resolution of disapproval for heavy-duty vehicles is available here.