New Toddler Area Exhibit unveiled at Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Excitement fills the air as the Bayou Country Children’s Museum (BCCM) announces the grand opening of its latest addition: the Toddler Area Exhibit. Designed specifically for little adventurers, this new exhibit promises a blend of fun and learning in a safe and engaging environment. Sponsored generously by the Danos Family, this exhibit is set to spark curiosity and wonder in the hearts of toddlers and their families alike.

“We are so thrilled to offer a space for the little crawlers and climbers in your life! This is a toddler space designated for children 3 and under with soft foam padding throughout so they can play and explore safely,” shared BCCM Executive Director Rebekah Richoux-Quinn. “There is a touch and feel wall in the space with things you might see in our bayou region, along with a cozy book nook and our Big Oak tree to crawl through and play peek a boo. Stay tuned for pitter patter club updates that will happen in this designated space for toddlers.”

Situated in Thibodaux, the Bayou Country Children’s Museum stands as a beacon of hands-on learning and Louisiana culture. Catering to children aged 2-12 years, the museum offers a dynamic learning environment that complements classroom experiences and encourages interactive exploration.

Beyond its exhibits, the BCCM boasts a range of amenities, including the Bayou Boutique, a charming gift shop stocked with souvenirs, educational toys, and unique gifts. The museum also offers party rooms for special occasions, complete with admission for party guests and customizable refreshment options.

For more information about the museum and its exhibits, visit Bayou Country Children’s Museum.