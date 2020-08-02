Two-day totals add 3,467 more cases statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 119,747. That’s 3,467 more cases than Friday.

Since LDH no longer issues reports on Saturdays, all of today’s numbers are two day totals.

The state is reporting 58 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,893 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/27/20 is 74,246. That’s 12,790 new presumed recovered since 7/19/20. The state is reporting 112 probable deaths as of 7/27/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,572 cases, 56 more than Friday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 96.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,781 cases, 88 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 78 deaths, 4 more than Friday.

Statewide, there are 1,534 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 221 are on ventilators. That’s 12 less patients than Friday and 1 less patient on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,379,440 which is 37,197 more tests than Friday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 24,923 tests, 473 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 25,865 tests, 530 more than Friday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.