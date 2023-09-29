Thibodaux’s biggest outdoor music festival is less than a month away!

Acadia Music Fest will take place on October 28, 2023, off of Percy Brown Road in Thibodaux. The festival will feature a musical lineup including MJ Dardar Band, The Runtz, Icarus Jones, Little John & The Dirty Clarks, George Birge, Niko Moon, Better Than Ezra, and Marcus King. The Acadia Music Fest will also feature local artists, delicious food, and a Kid’s Korner for everyone to enjoy!

This year, proceeds from the Acadia Music Fest will also benefit two local non-profits, the Layne Paul Gravois Foundation and Riley John’s Blue Boot Foundation.

The Layne Paul Gravois Foundation was created after the sudden passing of Layne Paul Gravois, an LSU honors student studying electrical engineering, at age 21. As written by the foundation, “Layne selflessly entered the waters in the Gulf of Mexico on Miramar Beach, Florida, on April 8, 2021, attempting to rescue children who were drowning due to riptides. Layne ultimately sacrificed his life so that others could live… Three simple words used by Father Patrick in his homily have become the mantra for our foundation’s mission: ‘Live Like Layne.”

Riley John’s Blue Boot Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child drowning. The Foundation and Rodeo was started by Nicole and Darby Bourgeois, in honor of their late son Riley John, who passed away in a drowning accident in 2018 shortly before his second birthday. Their mission is, as stated on their website, is to raise water safety awareness so “No other person ever has to go through that agony.” The Foundation teaches water safety classes, donates life jackets, educates families, and more– alongside hosting the Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo.

For more information about the upcoming festival and to purchase tickets, please visit their Facebook or website, or call (985) 492-0017.